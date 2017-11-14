Anti-Harassment Training Mandated for House Members, Staffs

Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis. announced mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all House members and their staffs on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House members and their staffs will now be required to take mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training.

House Speaker Paul Ryan made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, on the same day that California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier and Republican Barbara Comstock recounted incidents of sexual harassment at a House Administration Committee hearing.

“Today’s hearing was another important step in our efforts to combat sexual harassment and ensure a safe workplace. I want to especially thank my colleagues who shared their stories,” Ryan said. “Going forward, the House will adopt a policy of mandatory anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and staff.”

Watch: Comstock Tells Sexual Misconduct Story About Current Member

The goal, he said, “is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution.”

“As we work with the Administration, Ethics, and Rules committees to implement mandatory training, we will continue our review to make sure the right policies and resources are in place to prevent and report harassment,” Ryan said.