Sessions: Suggestion of Collusion is a ‘Detestable Lie’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is greeted by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.), right, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., before his testimony on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions passionately denied any involvement to collude with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 president election on President Donald Trump’s behalf.

“The suggestion that I participated in any collusion” that would hurt the United States, which “I have served for 35 years … is an appalling and detestable lie,” Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee in his opening statement.

Sessions denied meeting with the Russian ambassador following a foreign policy speech by then-candidate Trump at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel last year. And he defiantly pushed back on notions that had he and the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, might have attended the same event meant that would be proof of collusion.

“Whether I ever attended a reception where the Russian ambassador also was present was beside the point,” an emotional Sessions said.

The former Alabama GOP senator also defended meetings he had with Kislyak in his official Senate office: “Not one thing happened that was improper in any one of those meetings.”

Sessions assured the panel he recused himself from the FBI’s Russia probe, but not from any effort to “defend my honor against scurrilous and false accusations.”

“These false attacks, the innuendo, the leaks … will not intimidate me,” the AG said.

Among the answers Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said he wants to hear from Sessions is what role he might have played in President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., told Sessions the panel wants him to “clear up those discrepancies” in regard to a reported third meeting between him and Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Warner told Sessions the committee must learn whether Trump asked him to leave the Oval Office when he pressed Comey to drop a FBI probe of Michael Flynn — “and whether you thought it was appropriate.”

Sessions was originally scheduled to defend the Justice Department’s fiscal 2018 budget request to House and Senate appropriators this week, but told the committees in a letter late Friday that he would instead meet with Senate Intelligence.

In a letter to the subcommittee chairmen, Sessions justified the switch by saying some appropriators had made clear their intention to ask him about the Russia investigation, which the attorney general has recused himself from.

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, appeared on behalf of the Trump administration’s DOJ budget request.

Asked by Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire in that hearing if he had seen “good cause” to fire Mueller.

“No, I have not,” Rosenstein said, and he affirmed Mueller will have “full independence.”

Sessions testimony follows that of Comey before the Intelligence Committee last week. Sessions told appropriators that the Intelligence panel was the more “appropriate forum” in the wake of Comey’s testimony.

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee and a member of the Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter that Sessions had provided false testimony to him and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about contacts with Russian officials that led to his recusal from the bureau’s Russia probe.

Atty Gen. Sessions provided false testimony in response to questions from me and @SenFranken about his contacts with Russian officials. (1) — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 10, 2017

(2) Now, twice in 2 mos., AG Sessions cancels an Approps hg in which I could Q him about his false testimony and half-hearted Russia recusal — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 11, 2017

3) My mssg to AttyGen Sessions: Approps & Judiciary have oversight of DOJ. You need to testify before both in public. You can't run forever. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 11, 2017

The ranking Democrats on the full Appropriations Committee and the subcommittee overseeing the Justice Department shared Leahy’s sentiment.

“The American public deserves to hear from Attorney General Sessions not just about potential impropriety surrounding the 2016 presidential campaign, but also about the Department of Justice’s 2018 budget request, which would substantially cut support for state and local law enforcement while also reducing funding for operating expenses of the FBI,” Reps. Nita M. Lowey and José E. Serrano said in a statement.

— Niels Lesniewski and Ryan Lucas contributed to this report.