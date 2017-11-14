Sessions Fits Alabama Senate Write-In Mold, McConnell Says

Attorney General Jeff Sessions “fits the mold” of someone who could win a write-in campaign, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday as more congressional Republicans call for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside.

The Kentucky Republican said he has spoken to the White House about the race, but was skeptical a GOP candidate could win without being on the ballot.

“That’s very seldom successful,” McConnell said, speaking at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council event.

A large faction of Senate Republicans have called for Moore to step aside following allegations that he made sexual advances toward underage women as young as 14.

McConnell labeled Moore’s campaign as “collapsing” and said a last-minute attempt from Sessions to win back his former Senate seat could be one possible avenue for Republicans.

Sessions “fits the mold of somebody who might be able to pull off a write-in,” he said.

“Obviously it would be a big move for him and for the president,” McConnell said. “It’s an issue they are discussing in great detail.”

Should Moore win and be sworn in McConnell said questioning would begin first thing.

“If he were to be sworn in he would immediately be in a process before the Senate Ethics Committee under which women would be sworn in, he would be asked to testify under oath as well.”

McConnell said he did not expect the Alabama Senate race to impact the timing of the tax overhaul, because whoever wins will not be certified until December 23.

The tax bill “will be dealt with by the current members of the Senate,” he said.