Kid Rock Teases Senate Run

Kid Rock teased on Twitter about a possible 2018 Senate run. Above Rock is pictured with Keith Urban during the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 6, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Musician Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, may have his own political aspirations. Either that or he is executing a marketing ploy for his upcoming album.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, hinted at a Senate run in 2018 on Twitter Wednesday, saying the Kid Rock For Senate website is real.

He added that he “will have a major announcement in the near future.” Ritchie did not confirm a Senate run in his tweets.

The website Kid Rock For Senate shows a photo of Ritchie, with the caption, “Are you scared?” Behind Ritchie are the words, “Made in Detroit.”

At the bottom of the page is a link to buy campaign themed merchandise, which leads to a Warner Bros. Record site. Items include t-shirts, yard signs, hats, and stickers.

Ritchie also sells Trump-themed merchandise on his Warner Bros. website.

In January Ritchie said his next album would be released either in late summer or early fall. He said he wanted to have it out in time for his new show in September when he opens Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

Ritchie’s name has been floated in the past to challenge Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.

Stabenow responded to the news on Twitter:

I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan. https://t.co/CUaGqPu7AB — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 12, 2017

Ritchie visited Trump at the White House in April, along with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and musician Ted Nugent. The three took photos in front of Hillary Clinton’s official First Lady Portrait.

Nugent has also said he would be interested in running for the Senate in Michigan.

