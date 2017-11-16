Sen. Al Franken Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A Los Angeles radio news anchor accused Sen. Al Franken of groping and kissing her without consent in open letter Thursday on the radio station’s website.

Leeann Tweeden, a 790 KABC morning host, wrote in a post that she was on a 2006 USO tour with the Minnesota Democrat. The former Saturday Night Live cast member had written material for a joint sketch that involved a kiss, according to Tweeden. Franken insisted on rehearsing, she said.

“We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth,” Tweeden said.

“I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time,” she said.

“I walked away. All I could think about was getting to a bathroom as fast as possible to rinse the taste of him out of my mouth,” she said.

Franken responded with a statement shortly after Tweeden’s personal story circulated Thursday morning.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way,” he said. “But I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann.”

Franken also addressed a photo that circulated with Tweeden’s story of the senator holding his hands over her chest while she slept.

“As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for investigation into the allegations.

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement to Roll Call. “I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable — in the workplace or anywhere else.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee called for Pennsylvania Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, a candidate for the 6th District, to return a donation Franken made to her campaign.

Franken was observed Thursday arriving at the Capitol via a side entrance. He stayed a few minutes before a Judiciary Committee markup started and left visa the same side entrance before it began.

Franken was not a senator at the time of the alleged incident. He was first elected to the chamber in 2008, unseating Republican Sen. Norm Coleman by 312 votes. He won re-election in 2014 with 53 percent of the vote.

One of the first amendments Franken ever offered as a senator was in 2009 “to stop defunding defense contractors who deny sexual assault victims a day in court” as he said in a release at the time.

Tweeden’s is the latest in an ongoing public outpouring of accusations against men in positions of power committing acts of sexual harassment or assault. Revelations of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged behavior set in motion the most recent series of accusations.

