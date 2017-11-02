Senate Republicans Haven't Read Tax Bill Yet, But Plan To

House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, unveiled his chamber's tax measure on Thursday. Senators will get around to reading it when they have the time. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Republicans haven’t yet reviewed the House tax bill yet, so don’t ask.

It’s the same response members routinely give to reporters who seek feedback from lawmakers on major pieces of legislation after they are made public.

The release of the House tax measure on Thursday was no different. Senators said they hadn’t yet read the bill, but also noted their own legislation will be different and the details in the House measure might not matter as much.

Still, a few had specific issues with it.

“Pass-throughs have got to be fixed. You’ve got to reflect reality. You’ve got to treat true pass-through income as a pass-through income.,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said, adding that he hasn’t yet looked closely at the bill.

Many said they already had staff reading it or planned to delve into it themselves this weekend. Members will have ample opportunity to do that, as the Senate again ended their weekly work in the Capitol early on Thursday afternoon.

But the response also gets to a sometimes overlooked aspect of the legislative process: how a lawmaker actually forms an opinion on a particular measure.

Most major legislation these days is accompanied by a flashy press conference, where lawmakers might bring up constituents impacted by the bill, members of trade groups that back the specific measure or their colleagues that support the proposal as a way to show the force behind it.

But that is just the beginning. Once the television cameras leave and the real legislative process launches, members are faced with understanding — sometimes in short order — often complex bills that could affect massive aspects of the U.S. economy and affect nearly every American household — like taxes and health care.

Lawmakers are pestered almost immediately to give overarching opinions of the legislation or highlight areas of disagreement. This is when a senator will punt and tell reporters they still need to review the bill.

What that means varies member-to-member.

Some read on the flights back to their states. Others on the treadmill at night. Some read the entire bill, others just the summary. Most say they only bother to read those measures that the Senate is taking up or ones that fall within their respective committees. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., was an outlier and said he even read all 2,300 pages of the 2010 health law.

But there is one general consistency: staff matters.

Lawmakers say they rely on their staff to do initial reads of the bill, determine the actual changes being proposed to current law and what the impact is of the each provision.

“I assign a staff person to start wading through the bill and the secondary materials and ask them to write me a memo. At the same time, I dive in myself. I try to read the bill,” Sen. John N. Kennedy, a Republican, said.

Kennedy added that he travels back to Louisiana and home in the evenings in Washington D.C. with a file of materials he needs to read. Sen. Tim Scott, also a Republican, is similar. He spends half the plane ride to South Carolina reading, and the full time on the way back.

Many said they rely on section-by-section summaries and analyses given the complexity of the legalese in actual legislative text.

“If you’ve read legislation language, it’s difficult to read,” Cassidy said. “I do try and read it. Sometimes I delegate to staff aspects of it. It depends upon the relative importance and my role in writing it.”

“Trying to read the legislation sometimes sounds easy; it’s actually better to read the explanations,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said. “Legislation always refers back to the tax code or the other code, so it’s difficult to know exactly.”

Reviewing the bill also means soliciting input from key stakeholders, which for many means those who carry substantial weight in their state, whether that be government officials or chief executive officers of major companies.

“Sending out to people within my state that this would directly affect, asking their inputs. Obviously they’ve got to talk to their lawyers and such.” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla,, said, adding that the whole review process usually takes at least three days.

For the pending tax overhaul, Republicans say they are confident they will know what is in the final product — despite the Senate Finance Committee managing negotiations on the bill in secret — because the broad policies have been discussed across the caucus.

Meanwhile, it may be weeks before any actual legislative text is available. When the Finance panel marks up a bill, it uses what is called the “chairman’s mark,” which essentially amounts to a broad summary of the legislation.

But despite the information shared thus far, members still voiced frustration over the broad presentations given with just a few summary details included.

“I hope god punishes someday whoever invented PowerPoints, because they’re just not helpful,” Kennedy said.