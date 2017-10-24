Senate Passes $36.5 Billion Disaster Aid

The Senate passed a supplemental spending bill to address several recent natural disasters, sending the measure to the president for his signature. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a $36.5 billion disaster aid package. Only 17 Senators voted against the bill, with 82 voting in favor.

The bill includes $18.67 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund, $16 billion in debt forgiveness for the National Flood Insurance Program, $1.27 billion in supplemental nutrition assistance money for Puerto Rican residents and $576.5 million in wildfire suppression.

The bill will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk.