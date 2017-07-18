Senate GOP Does Not Have the Votes on Health Care

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not have the votes to clear a procedural vote on the Republican bill to overhaul the U.S. health insurance system.

Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas are both opposed to the current draft of the GOP bill to repeal and replace large portions of the 2010 health care law and will vote against the motion to proceed to the legislation, Moran tweeted out Monday night.

My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

“After conferring with trusted experts regarding the latest version of the Consumer Freedom Amendment, I have decided I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act,” Lee said in a statement, referring to the GOP bill by its name and an amendment by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

Moran said in a statement that he was committed to repealing and replacing the 2010 health care law, which he said had “serious problems.”

“This closed-door process has yielded the BCRA, which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one,” he said.

Moran said the chamber “must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”

With Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky also vowing to vote no on the procedural motion, McConnell is two votes short of the 50 “ayes” he needs to pass the vote that would allow the chamber to take it up.

The vote, which was delayed this week due while Sen. John McCain recovers from surgery in Arizona, is expected to take place once he returns to Washington, D.C.

McConnell must now decide whether he will rework the current draft to bring on any of the four senators who have expressed opposition to it or work with Democrats on a bipartisan approach to stabilizing the markets.

Additional defections could also come in the coming days. Several lawmakers who have expressed concern over the current draft, including Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have yet to publicize their positions on the motion to proceed with the health care proposal.

Several senators who have expressed support for the bill, including Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Republican Conference Chairman John Thune of South Dakota, along with Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and James Lankford of Oklahoma, met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday to discuss, among other things, the health care effort.

Senate Finance Chairman Orrin G. Hatch of Utah met with Trump earlier in the day, he told reporters.

Tensions were boiling within the conference as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a vocal critic of McConnell’s closed-door strategy on the health care bill, said he was informed by GOP moderates that the majority leader assured them the Medicaid changes included in the updated draft would never go into effect.

McConnell, responding to those comments, said he “prefer[s] to speak for myself.”

“My view is that the Medicaid per capita cap with a responsible growth rate that is sustainable for taxpayers is the most important long-term reform in the bill. That is why it has been in each draft we have released,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.