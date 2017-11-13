National Democrats Still Wary of Getting Involved in Alabama Senate Race

Judge Roy Moore campaign worker Maggie Ford collects campaign signs after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Moore is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday the Senate Democratic campaign arm has no intention of getting involved in the Alabama Senate race unless asked — even though the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has been blasting out fundraising emails centered on the contest.

“It’s an Alabama race. They’re running it,” the New York Democrat said when asked whether national Democrats would get more involved in helping Democratic candidate Doug Jones now that Republican candidate Roy Moore seems to be suffering in the polls amid allegations that he had sexual contact with a minor when he was in his 30s.

“When they ask us for help we’ll do, but it’s been an Alabama race,” Schumer added, noting Jones is “raising tremendous money without any help from the Democratic organizations.”

But the DSCC, which Schumer previously ran, has sent out at least three fundraising emails on the Alabama race since the Washington Post story about Moore and his relationships with teenage girls broke last Thursday.

“The contrast between Doug Jones and Roy Moore couldn’t be clearer, team. Please, contribute $1 right now to stand on the right side of history and help us fight for every Senate seat,” an email blast sent out Sunday stated.

National Democrats have noted the uphill battle for winning a traditionally Republican state like Alabama. Asked twice last week if the party would devote more resources to the Yellowhammer State, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez declined to directly answer the questions. He instead pointed to resources sent to every state party last month as part of an effort to boost organizing efforts on the ground. That was, however, before the Post story broke.

Schumer compared the Alabama Senate race to the House special election held in Georgia’s Sixth District earlier this year in saying that “they’re raising all the money they need,” except that Democrats are hopeful they’ll win this race.