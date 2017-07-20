Sen. John McCain Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. He underwent surgery for a 5 cm blood clot above his left eye on Friday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor and may undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The tumor was diagnosed after the Arizona Republican underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” according to a statement from the hospital.

The statement went on to say McCain and his family are reviewing options, which “may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

Doctors described McCain’s underlying health as excellent and said he was recovering from his surgery “amazingly well.”

A statement from McCain’s office said he was in good spirits.

“Further consultations with Senator McCain’s Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate,” according to the statement.

