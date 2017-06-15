Local police and the FBI are investigating reports of suspicious packages in Karen Handel’s neighborhood. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Security concerns hit Georgia’s 6th District Thursday, with local police dispatched to GOP nominee Karen Handel's neighborhood to respond to reports of suspicious packages.

At least fives homes in Handel’s Roswell neighborhood have received envelopes containing a “white powdery substance,” according to the police, WSB-TV reported.

“This afternoon we had some suspicious packages delivered to our house and to our neighbors. The packages contained threatening letters and a suspicious substance,” Handel said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

“The police were quickly notified and street is now being blocked off. We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement as necessary,” Handel said.

The FBI is now joining the investigation, police told WSB-TV.

On Wednesday, Handel responded to the shooting at the Republicans’ congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia., saying she was aware of “vile comments” the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, had made about her on what is believed to have been his Facebook page.

The message on the Facebook page read: “Republican (expletive) Wants People to Work for Slave Wages, when a Livable Wage is the Only Way to Go! Vote Blue, It’s Right for You!”

Hodgkinson, a frequent critic of the GOP, was responding to Handel’s comments in a recent debate that she does not support a “livable wage.”

Both Handel and Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff have condemned Wednesday’s violence.

Ossoff said his campaign has received threats too.

“Our campaign has received a number of threats, some of which have intensified in recent days, and we have reported them to local police as well as taken prudent precautions,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff hired a security detail on Thursday, WSB-TV reported.

