Scott Catches Heat for ‘#KeepYoMoney’

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., became the face of the Republicans’ tax overhaul hashtag. (Senate Republicans via Twitter)

Some people took issue with a video the Senate Republicans’ official Twitter account posted of Sen. Tim Scott endorsing the new tax framework released yesterday.

The video introduces Scott with a funkadelic overture that fades into a background beat as the South Carolina Republican explains how the GOP tax plan aims to “[help] the average American take home more of their pay” and “[grow] the economy long-term.”

“We want to help you — hashtag — keep yo’ money,” Scott says, holding a sign waist-high reading “#KeepYoMoney.”

Many Twitter users apparently were not on board with the video or its message. Some poked fun at it for being corny.

Others suggested the GOP was using Scott, the first black Republican senator since 1979, to pander to black constituents by using what one user called “a white guy’s idea of how black people talk.”

Wow. Insult much? — x (@Iwnfwya) September 28, 2017

Putting the black republican out to do a video where the hashtag has “yo” in it. Typical — Megan Bre (@hasnothing2say) September 28, 2017