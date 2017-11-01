Schumer: Trump Takes ‘Horrible Advantage’ of Tragedy

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized President Donald Trump's “nasty, divisive habits” tweeting about immigration after a terrorist attack in New York City. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer criticized President Donald Trump for using Tuesday’s terror attack in New York to go after the Democratic leader.

Speaking at a press conference about Democrats’ plans to strengthen unions, the New York Democrat compared Trump’s actions to those of President George W. Bush after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

“President Bush united us. He had us in the White House the next day saying how we would work together,” Schumer said. “All Trump does is take advantage, horrible advantage of a tragedy, and try to politicize and divide.”

Schumer’s comments came after a series of Trump tweets in which the President said an immigration program that allowed 29-year old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbekistan native, to emigrate to the United States, was Schumer’s brainchild.

The specific law Trump referenced was the Immigration Act of 1990, signed by President George H.W. Bush.

Schumer offered alternatives to what Trump’s tweets, saying he needs to stop “his nasty, divisive habits.”

“If he really wanted to do something, the way we can stop terrorism is anti-terrorism funding to help our New York Police Department and all of our police departments,” he said.

Schumer also said Trump should no longer support cutting anti-terrorism programs.

“I repeat my call. Mr. President, reverse the cuts you made in one of the very best programs we have for anti-terrorism funding,” he said.