Schilling Fundraising for GOP Senate Hopeful in Massachusetts

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher appears on SiriusXM's Breitbart News Patriot Forum hosted by Steve Bannon last year. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images file photo)

Former Boston Red Sox star pitcher Curt Schilling is using his Beantown prestige to help raise money for a GOP Senate hopeful in Massachusetts.

Schilling is throwing his weight behind state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who wants to bring down Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the 2018 election.

Diehl has raised nearly $350,000 since he announced his bid in April and is looking to raise more with Schilling as a headliner.

Schilling is scheduled to appear at two fundraisers next week. Donors can spend $500 to gain access to a “Special VIP Reception” where they can take a photo with the World Series champion and collect an autographed shirt and baseball.

In April of 2016, Schilling was ousted from his analysis role at sports media giant ESPN after controversial remarks on Facebook concerning transgender people. He is now the host of “Whatever It Takes,” a Breitbart News Radio program.

So far this election cycle, he has donated $2,387.50 to campaign organizations supporting President Donald Trump, per the FEC database. During the 2016 cycle, he donated $3,800 to Ben Carson’s campaign, Donald Trump’s campaign, and the Republican National Committee.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 2018 Senate race in Massachusetts Solid Democratic.

In 2012, Warren defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown for the seat by nearly eight points.