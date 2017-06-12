Schiff, Waters and Lieu Blast Trump at L.A. Pride Event

Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi, left, and Maxine Waters speak onstage at the LA Pride ResistMarch on Sunday in West Hollywood, Calif., with Rep. Adam Schiff. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

California Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and Ted Lieuslammed President Donald Trump on Sunday during Los Angeles’ Pride Resist March.

Waters continued her calls to impeach Trump, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

“He’s not my president. He’s not your president. He lies. He cheats. He’s a bully,” she said.

Lieu, who has questioned Trump’s mental health, said attendees would work to “take our country back.”

“We resist because Donald Trump has been disrespectful to the LGBTQ community,” Lieu said.

The march was labeled on social media as a “#ResistMarch” as opposed to simply a Pride March to show solidarity with immigrants, Muslims and anyone who is concerned their rights “are in jeopardy.”

Schiff said many people are “mad as hell” and criticized Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for the expansion of LGBT rights at the event.

“We want to expand the Civil Rights Act to protect LGBT Americans,” she said.