Schiff Says Republicans Trying to Discredit Mueller Investigation

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., said Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee did not consult Democratic members before issuing subpoenas for the FBI and Justice Department. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, accused Republicans on the committee of trying to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Schiff made the accusation on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” Tuesday night after the Washington Examiner reported that the Intelligence Committee subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI regarding a dossier that had allegedly salacious details about President Donald Trump.

The letter was signed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, despite having recused himself, The Associated Press reported.

The committee subpoenaed both FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was installed after Trump fired James B. Comey, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The committee wants both Wray and Sessions to testify in an open committee hearing.

“Resort to compulsory process was necessary because of DOJ’s and FBI’s insufficient responsiveness to the committee’s numerous Russia-investigation related requests over the past several months,” the letter read.

Republicans on the committee claim to want to know the FBI’s relationship with Christopher Steele, who compiled the dossier.

Schiff said the Republicans on the committee made the subpoenas without the consent of Democrats on the Committee in an attempt to discredit Mueller’s investigation.

“I think there’s a view if they discredit Christopher Steele, they can discredit the whole Russia investigation, or the whole Russia involvement in our elections,” he said.