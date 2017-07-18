Schiff to Trump: ‘We Will Not Bail You Out’

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., criticized President Donald Trump's idea to repeal the 2010 health care law without a replacement, calling it "a crisis of your own making." (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

California Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff responded unequivocally to President Donald Trump’s assertion that Democrats will join in an effort to repeal the 2010 health care law and come up with something better later.

Trump tweeted his idea late Monday after Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah announced opposition the latest Republican Senate health care bill and would not vote for a motion to proceed.

The president argued “Dems would join in” if Republicans would “just repeal FAILING ObamaCare” and put together a new plan.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

But Schiff tweeted that Democrats would not engage in any plan, calling the president’s proposal “the height of irresponsibility” and that Democrats would “not bail you out of a crisis of your own making.”

To destroy a healthcare system that works is the height of irresponsibility. We will not bail you out of a crisis of your own making @POTUS. https://t.co/VCljSTir0n — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 18, 2017

Similarly, California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, who frequently taunts Trump on Twitter, called the proposal “dumb as a rock” and that it was “really stupid to repeal Obamacare” if Trump could not create a better plan.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Your idea is dumb as a rock. Really stupid to repeal Obamacare if you can't come up with a better plan. https://t.co/UnAa03sVM0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 18, 2017