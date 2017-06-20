Scalise’s Team Tweets Support for Handel

Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional district Karen Handel received support from House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's political team. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

As House Majority Whip Steve Scalise continues to recover from the shooting at the Republican baseball practice last week, his campaign team sent its support to the Republican candidate in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race.

Scalise’s political team’s Twitter account tweeted Karen Handel is “a great candidate” and that “#TeamScalise is pulling for her.”

Members from both parties are pushing their candidates in a tight House race in a traditionally Republican district once represented by former Speaker Newt Gingrich. Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a race that is also something on a vote on Trump’s presidency so far.

The seat opened up when former Republican Rep. Tom Price resigned to become secretary of Health and Human Services.

President Donald Trump tweeted criticisms of Ossoff while boosting Handel.

The tweet comes after an ad by a PAC was released that tied Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff to the shooting.