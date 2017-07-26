Scalise to Begin Rehab for Gunshot Wound

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been in the hospital for six weeks due to a life-threatening gun shot wound to the hip. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is set to begin “intensive inpatient rehabilitation” six weeks after he was shot in the hip during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

Scalise was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center Tuesday after sustaining a life-threatening single rifle shot to the left hip, according to a Wednesday statement from the hospital.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation,” the statement read.

Scalise has been in the hospital since June 14 when a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for the Congressional Baseball Game and shot the Louisiana Republican in the hip.

He’s undergone five surgeries since being admitted.

Scalise was one of five people injured in the incident but the only congressman who was shot. Two officers in his Capitol Police detail, who shot and killed the gunman, were also injured.

Scalise called in from the hospital to the weekly whip meeting Monday, where he was patched in “to thank the whips for their hard work and let them know he is looking forward to working through the rehab process and returning to the Capitol once he is ready,” his spokesman said.

Contact Rahman at remarahman@cqrollcall.com or follow her on Twitter at @remawriter.