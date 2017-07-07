Scalise Undergoes Surgery for Infection

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., remained in serious condition after undergoing surgery for an infection on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo file photo)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent surgery to manage an infection after being readmitted to the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

“He tolerated the procedure well,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that Scalise remains in serious condition.

Scalise was moved back into ICU on Wednesday after doctors became concerned about infection and his condition was downgraded from fair to serious.

Scalise has been at MedStar since June 14 when a gunman opened fire on Republicans practicing in Alexandria, Va., for the Congressional Baseball Game and shot the Louisiana Republican in the hip. Within three days he had upgraded from critical to serious condition.

Scalise was moved out of ICU on June 22 after his condition was upgraded from serious to fair.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who was on the field during the shooting, said Scalise’s recovery could take time.

“My buddy Steve Scalise is still in the hospital with some very serious injuries that’s going to take, if things go right, it will be about a year or two before he’ll have recovered with all of the rehab and reconstructive surgery,” Brooks said in an interview on the Dan Morris Show in Montgomery, Ala.

The hospital said it would provide updates as appropriate.