Scalise Readmitted to ICU Amid Concerns Over Infection

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was readmitted to the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday amid new concerns about infection. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is in serious condition amid new concerns for infection, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday night.

The update marks the first time the hospital has downgraded the Lousiana Republican’s condition since he was shot in the hip during the GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, three weeks ago.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection,” the hospital statement read. “His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6.”

Scalise had previously been moved out of the ICU on June 22, a day after the hospital had upgraded his condition from serious to fair. The hospital said at the time that the congressman was continuing “an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

When Scalise arrived at the hospital after the June 14 shooting, he was in critical condition. The bullet fragments from the high-impact rifle shot to his hip led to hemorrhaging, organ damage and broken bones. His condition improved from critical to serious in three days and then to fair another four days later.

The downgrade back to serious condition after Scalise remained in fair condition for two weeks may come as a shock. Several of Scalise’s House colleagues offered him their prayers and well wishes on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Whip @SteveScalise is a fighter but needs our prayers NOW. Back in Intensive Care w/ infection fears. Condition serious. #ScaliseStrong!!! — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) July 6, 2017

Thoughts are with @SteveScalise family tonight as my friend Steve is readmitted to ICU. Steve, we are all praying for you. Get well soon. — Jason Lewis (@RepJasonLewis) July 6, 2017

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.