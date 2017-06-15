Scalise in ‘Much More Difficult’ Shape Than First Thought, Trump Says

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., pictured in May at a news conference in the Capitol is in “some trouble” at a Washington hospital after being shot on Wednesday, President Trump said. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s condition after being shot in the hip Wednesday is more serious than first expressed, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said before an event on apprenticeships at the White House. “He’s in some trouble” Trump said, adding grimly: “He’s going to be OK — we hope.”

The president had a message for the Scalise family: The entire country “sends its love.”

Trump began the morning by calling those leading the Justice Department’s Russia election meddling probe “very bad and conflicted people,” then contended the shooting that also injured several Capitol Police officers, a lobbyist and a congressional aide has “brought some unity to this divided country.”

The president also praised the officers who were on the scene of the GOP baseball team’s morning practice ahead of tonight’s 56th Annual Roll Call Congressional Baseball Game as part of Scalise’s security detail, which all House and Senate leaders get. “They saved a lot of lives,” Trump said.

His comments came after he and First Lady Melania Trump visited a sedated Scalise and his family at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The first couple delivered a large bouquet of white flowers to the GOP whip’s room.

Once back at the executive mansion, the president tweeted that Scalise is in “Very tough shape.”

Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape — but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen visited Scalise on Thursday morning, with the VP’s Twitter account posting a picture of the second couple talking to doctors and Capitol Police officials — with very serious expressions on their faces, seeming to underscore the seriousness of the Louisiana congressman’s condition.

Karen & I just left @MedStarWHC. Thanked docs & staff. Keep @SteveScalise, Officer Griner & all involved & their loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/JcKwTMLPDH — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 15, 2017

The hospital issued a statement Wednesday night saying Scalise will need more operations after undergoing two on Wednesday.

“The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center,” the hospital said.

“He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding,” according to MedStar center. “He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations.”