Scalise Gets Good Vibes from Colleagues

Megan Bel Miller, chief of staff for the personal office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., holds a foam Capitol dome during a blood drive in the foyer of Rayburn Building on June 20, 2017. The drive was held to honor those injured in last week's shooting at the Republican team practice in Alexandria. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise wasn’t far from his colleagues’ thoughts Tuesday, as several of them wished him well and provided impromptu status reports on the Louisiana Republican’s condition.

Scalise “is doing a lot better,” Speaker Paul D. Ryan said at an event at the National Association of Manufacturers on Tuesday. “He’s responding, breathing on his own,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

Scalise was among those injured by a gunman at the Republican baseball team practice on June 14, along with a staffer, two Capitol Police officers, a lobbyist and another member.

House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday that he visited with Scalise in the morning, and the Maryland Democrat said the two had a “good conversation.”

“We share the view that this was an attack on everybody in the Congress. It was an attack on the Congress. It was an attack on the democracy and we ought to all be united in opposing anything like that,” Hoyer said.

Hoyer also joined calls for lawmakers, politicians and pundits to tone down their rhetoric.

“I think all of us need to think carefully before we say something and when we say something to say something in terms of substance rather than attacks on one another, or demeaning one another — either because of policy or who we are,” Hoyer said. “Because those communications are heard by a very broad audience, some of whom are motivated to do, obviously, very bad things.”

Scalise’s deputy, North Carolina Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, organized a blood drive Tuesday and Thursday for the the victims of Wednesday’s shooting.

Lindsey McPherson and Jennifer Shutt contributed to this story.