Scalise Condition Upgraded to Fair

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., gives a thumbs up as he arrives for the meeting with President Donald Trump and the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s condition was upgraded to fair after he underwent surgery Thursday to manage a deep tissue infection he developed from his bullet wounds after being shot last month during Republicans’ congressional baseball practice.

“Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds,” MedStar Washington Hospital said in a statement Thursday. “He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.”

Scalise had arrived to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting June 14 but was downgraded to serious condition after a few days. He was first listed in fair condition on June 21.

On July 5 the hospital announced he was back in serious condition and readmitted to the intensive care unit amid infection concerns. The next day he underwent a surgery to manage that infection but remained in serious condition.

Thursday’s surgery seems to have had a greater effect, given hospital’s fair condition labeling.