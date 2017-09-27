Scalise to Appear on ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., has been on a long road of recovery after being shot through the hip at the Republicans’ Congressional Baseball Game practice in June. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s first public interview since he was shot at a Congressional baseball team practice in June will air on Sunday.

The interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell will air on “60 Minutes” as part of a feature on Scalise’s experience during the shooting and his recovery from it. The Louisiana Republican’s wife and the doctors who saved his life were also interviewed for the story, according to “CBS This Morning.”

Scalise has been in the hospital since the shooting on June 14 in Alexandria, Virginia, where five victims were wounded and the gunman, James Hodgkinson, was shot dead by police.

Hodgkinson shot Scalise through the hip as Scalise fled from his position at second base toward rightfield. Once officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner — both of whom suffered wounds — had shot Hodgkinson dead, other members of the Republican baseball team began administering first aid to Scalise and two others shot by the gunman.

The 7.62 mm bullet did not exit Scalise’s body and damaged numerous internal organs. Scalise vacillated between critical condition and the intensive care unit before stabilizing, but found himself back in the ICU in July with an infection. By mid-July he was in the process of recovery.

In late July, he had stabilized and regained enough strength to call into one of the weekly whip meetings that take place on Mondays.

“This Sunday, I'll join @60Minutes to discuss my road to recovery since the attack on the baseball field in June,” Scalise tweeted Wednesday. “I hope you'll tune in.”

Scalise plans to return to Congress and his role as whip once he fully recovers, spokespeople have said.

