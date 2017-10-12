Sasse Slams Trump on First Amendment

Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to challenge licenses of television networks, saying he had violated his oath of office to defend the Constitution.

The Nebraska Republican tweeted his response to Trump and posted a statement saying Trump was abdicating his constitutional duties.

“Are you recanting of the Oath you took on Jan. 20 to preserve, protect and defend the First Amendment?” the tweet read.

Sasse’s statement came in response to Trump’s tweets on Wednesday when he criticized NBC for a news story and asked, “at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?”

Sasse’s tweet was retweeted by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump in the presidential primaries.

But Sasse also had his critics as Fox News host Sean Hannity, who interviewed Trump on Wednesday, called Sasse “just useless.”

Violating the oath of office is an impeachable offense, but Sasse gave no indication about any action he would take.

The Twitterverse called on the senator to do more than just tweet his sentiments.

