White House: The President Is Not a Liar

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was offended by a reporter’s question about former FBI Director James B. Comey saying President Donald Trump had lied. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The White House wasted no time to hit back at former FBI Director James B. Comey’s assertion Thursday that President Donald Trump had lied to him.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had no knowledge of whether Trump had taped his conversations with Comey, as Trump has alluded.

“I can definitely say the president is not a liar and frankly I’m insulted by that question,” Sanders said during an off-camera briefing with reporters while Comey was still testifying.

Comey said, under oath, that the President had tried to, “defame him” and the FBI, and that Trump’s comments about the agency were, “lies, plain and simple.” He also said that he had made a practice of writing memos immediately after his interactions with Trump because he was afraid the president would lie about those encounters.

Sanders was asked about the existence of tapes several times during the morning. "I have no idea," she said at one point, according to media reports. Later, when asked the same question, she responded, "I'm not sure." When pressed to look into the issue, she apparently lost patience. "Sure, I’ll try to look under the couches.”

Comey testified that he was prompted to leak his memos of his conversations with Trump after Trump had Tweeted in May that Comey, "better hope there are no tapes."

Comey testified that he felt differently: "Lordy," he said. "I hope there are tapes."