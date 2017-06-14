Sanders ‘Sickened’ That Shooter Was Campaign Volunteer

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he was “sickened by this despicable act” when he learned the shooter at a congressional baseball practice was a former volunteer on his presidential campaign. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he was “sickened” by the fact that the person who opened fire at Republicans practicing Wednesday morning for the Congressional Baseball Game was a volunteer on his unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.

The gunman, who shot at five people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, later died from injuries sustained in a shootout with officers at a practice field in Arlington, Virginia. He has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Sanders called the shooting a “despicable act.”

“Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” the Vermont independent said. “Real change can only come about through nonviolent action and anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values.”

Sanders said he sent hopes and prayers to Scalise, as well as the staffer and Capitol Police officers who were injured.

Sanders on Shooter: ‘I Condemn This Action’