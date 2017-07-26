Russia Sanctions Bill Still Not a Done Deal

The question of when Congress will strengthen sanctions against Russia remains unclear.

The House overwhelmingly passed a package Tuesday that includes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the measure to the Senate ahead of the August recess. Only three members of the House voted against the combined bill.

But, Senate Foreign Relation Relations Chairman Bob Corker said Wednesday that senators want to make changes to the North Korea portion, which he says was not the result of a House-Senate negotiation. He noted that senators may be interested in congressional review language.

“At the end of the day, they decided to send over a North Korea bill,” the Tennessee Republican said. “It’s something that we have never sat down and worked through the language on, like we did with them on both the other pieces that came through, and so we have people in our body that want to weigh in on those issues.”

Corker, speaking at a foreign policy event sponsored by the Washington Post, said the Senate’s potential decision to strip out the North Korea language should not be considered an “affront.” He said the concern was more about the crunched timeline due to the looming August recess.

Several senators have already been working on North Korea sanctions legislation, including GOP. Sen Cory Gardner of Colorado.

“It’s going to be difficult within the time frame that we have to deal with that. What likely will happen today. Something could change ... what likely will happen is we will strip out the North Korea piece and send it back to them,” Corker said.