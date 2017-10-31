Roy Moore to Attend Senate GOP Lunch

Roy Moore, holding an article about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Roy Moore will attend the weekly Senate GOP luncheon Tuesday, a GOP source confirmed, as Republicans look to unify around their candidate in Alabama’s Senate race.

Moore will face former prosecutor Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 election to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Jeff Sessions, now the attorney general. Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, was twice removed from the bench for defying federal orders.

Republican leadership had supported Moore’s opponent in the primary, Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to the seat. Moore has railed against McConnell and GOP leaders who backed Strange during the primary campaign.

But Moore’s attendance at the weekly lunch, first reported by the New York Times, could signal that Senate Republicans are attempting to unite around their nominee after a bitter primary. Senate candidates occasionally attend the regular lunches.

Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which spent millions against Moore in the primary, released a poll Tuesday that showed Moore with a sizable lead. A poll of 500 likely voters conducted Oct. 24 through Oct. 26 showed 56 percent of those surveyed backed Moore, while 39 percent supported Jones.

“This poll confirms that Roy Moore has consolidated Republican support in the state and is on track to be Alabama’s next Senator,” said SLF president Steven Law. “Our survey also shows strong enthusiasm for President Trump, and that Trump voters are now resoundingly Moore voters.”

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, recently endorsed him. The Dallas Morning News blasted Cornyn’s endorsement as a “new low.”

Moore has made a slew of controversial statements, including that homosexuality should be illegal, Muslim Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., should not be allowed to serve in Congress, and former President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S.

Moore said Monday the federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender members of the military should be impeached. Moore said the ruling was “absolutely ridiculous and a perfect example of the outlandish doctrine of judicial supremacy.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who campaigned for Strange, regularly attends the GOP lunch and is also expected to attend Tuesday.

Joseph P. Williams contributed to this report.