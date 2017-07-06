Rosen Formally Challenges Heller for Senate in Nevada

Freshman Rep. Jacky Rosen has formally jumped in to challenge incumbent Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada.

Rosen, a Democrat from the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, was widely expected to launch the bid against the incumbent Republican.

“I never thought I’d run for office, but I stepped up because I wanted to make a difference for my community. As people too often forget in Washington, behind every problem there are people back home who are suffering,” Rosen said in a statement. “For years, Senator Heller has been voting over and over again to slash Medicaid funding and repeal the Affordable Care Act instead of working to fix it.”

Heller has stated he is opposed to the most recent version of the Senate GOP health care proposal to roll back the 2010 health care law.

Rosen, who was new to campaign politics when she ran for her current office in 2016, won the seat in a district carried by President Donald Trump by defeating perennial candidate Danny Tarkanian. Tarkanian may run for the House seat again, or he could seek to challenge Heller.

The Senate bid by Rosen opens up what has the potential to be prime opportunity for a GOP takeover of a House seat.