Roll Call’s Eric Garcia Honored by Autism Advocacy Group

Roll Call reporter Eric Garcia was honored Wednesday evening by the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a nonprofit disability rights organization.

Garcia received the organization’s Harriet McBryde Johnson Award for nonfiction writing.

He joined Roll Call in December 2015. Before that, Garcia worked as a staff correspondent at the National Journal, where he wrote an article about his experiences as a reporter who is on the autism spectrum.

“While autism makes my job as a political reporter tougher, it also, in some ways, makes it easier: My ability to myopically focus on singular subjects helps me to learn about things like the intricacies of tax policy or the latest polling numbers coming out of Iowa,” Garcia wrote in 2015.

Garcia also worked at MarketWatch and wrote for several other publications before joining Roll Call.