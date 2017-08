Trump supporters and protesters face off from across the street in front of the Phoenix Convention Center as President Donald Trump holds a rally at the convention center on Aug. 22. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Roll Call’s photographers followed Congress out of town this recess. From a protest outside a President Donald Trump rally in Phoenix to Trump Tower in New York to a town hall — and another protest — in Pennsylvania, Roll Call hit the road this August to capture life outside the Beltway.

Here’s the month in photos: