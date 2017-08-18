Rohrabacher to Consult With Trump Before Sharing Wikileaks Info

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, said he will consult with President Donald Trump on Wikileaks information on the DNC hacking last year “by the end of the month.” (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher said he will consult with President Donald Trump about “earth-shattering” information he got from WikiLeaks about the Democratic National Committee hack before going public.

The Republican representative said he met with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and said Assange denied that Russia was involved with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

“I will have discussions with President Trump before going public, and that should happen hopefully within two weeks of now, by the end of the month,” Rohrabacher told the Washington Examiner on Thursday.

In the interview, he declined to say whether what he was given will prove Russia did not provide emails from the DNC.

On Wednesday he characterized Assange’s information as something that would have “earth-shattering political impact.”

“We did not go into detail [about how WikiLeaks acquired Democratic emails], but that will obviously be something that will be provided in greater detail shortly,” he told the Examiner. “There are some things we just have to go to the president with and see what he says, and then see how we can actually work its way so the American people know the truth.”

Rohrabacher has in the past been criticized for his sympathetic views on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin that have earned him the epithet “Putin's favorite Congressman.”

The Republican, who is also chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee’s subcommittee that handles Europe and Asia, said he believed the release of emails was an “inside job.”

“I’ve said this in the past, I certainly don’t believe the Russians did this, and I believe someone else did,” Rohrabacher said.

He also said that he and Assange discussed WikiLeaks getting a seat at the daily White House news briefing.