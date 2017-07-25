Rodney Davis Loses One Democratic Challenger, Gains Another

Erik Jones worked as counsel for the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee before moving back to Illinois. (Erik Jones for Congress via Facebook)

One Illinois Democrat passed on running to challenge Republican Rep. Rodney Davis on Monday while another jumped into the race.

State Rep. Caroll Ammons announced she would not run to challenge the Republican congressman in Illinois 13th Congressional District.

Ammons called her choice “one of the hardest decisions of my life” the Champaign-Urbana News-Gazette reported.

Ammons said at this point, she should focus on the work in the state legislature.

“Right now, Springfield is where I need to be and I promise to continue to be your voice when you’re not there to speak for yourselves,” she said.

Ammons had previously said she was considering a challenge to Davis.

Meanwhile, Edwardsville Attorney Erik Jones announced he would run against Davis in 2018.

“We’ve grown too comfortable with low expectations of our leaders. It’s time we raise the bar, and that starts with who we send to Washington,” he said in his announcement, the State Journal-Register reported.

Edwards previously worked for the state attorney general and touted his work as counsel for the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

“I uncovered that FEMA was knowingly sending trailers [to Lousiana and Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina] that had high levels of formaldehyde,” he said.

Jones was critical of the House’s recent repeal and replacement of the 2010 health care law and offered his own proposal.

“One option would be ... let people buy into Medicare,” he said.

Davis’ spokeswoman said he is focused on his work in Washington.

“But he welcomes any challenge to debate the issues and wishes Erik best of luck in the Democratic primary,” Ashley Phelps said.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Republican.