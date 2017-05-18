Martha Roby Primary Challenger Banking on Trump

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., will face a primary challenger who is vocally supportive of President Donald Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Alabama Rep. Martha Roby will receive a Republican primary challenge from a Donald Trump supporter who says she hasn’t been supportive enough.

State Rep. Barry Moore said his he made his decision to run after Roby denounced Trump, Dothanfirst.com reported.

“When Representative Roby came out against Trump I had so many people come to me,” he said.

Moore also criticized Roby for her position on Common Core education standards.

“It’s like some many things that the government does there’s a simple answer sometimes and we complicate the process,” he said.

Roby won re-election in 2016 with less than 50 percent of the vote in the reliably Republican district. A protest write-in effort got 11 percentof the vote after Roby called on Trump to step aside in light of the “Access Hollywood” tape revealing Trump making crude remarks about women.

However in a statement responding to Moore’s announcement, Roby said she has “consistently supported President Trump’s policy initiatives and has said time and again that she wants our president to be successful.”

“Just days ago she joined the President and fellow conservatives in the White House Rose Garden to celebrate taking the first step in keeping their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare,” the statement said. “Representative Roby has and will continue to work with the Trump Administration to fight for conservative principles in Washington.”