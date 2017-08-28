Rob Bishop Says His Next Term Will Be His Last

Utah Republican Rep. Rob Bishop was first elected to the House in 2002. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said if he is re-elected for a ninth term in 2018, it would be his last term in Congress.

The Utah Republican said at a town hall meeting on Friday that he would leave Congress after one more term, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“Someone will replace me, and they will be just as good,” Bishop said. “One more term. That’s it.”

Bishop's office confirmed the report. A spokesman said the decision was due in part to term limits placed on GOP committee chairmen. According to House rules, a lawmaker cannot serve more than three consecutive terms as chairman of a committee, except for the Rules Committee.

If Bishop is re-elected and Republicans maintain control of the House, he would serve his third and final term as chairman of Natural Resources, a key committee for his northern Utah district.

Bishop was first elected to the House in 2002 after serving as speaker of the Utah House and chairman of the Beehive State’s Republican Party.

At the end of April, Bishop said it was not likely he would seek a U.S. Senate seat if the state’s senior senator, Republican Orrin G. Hatch, decided not to run for re-election in 2018. Hatch had previously said he would retire after his current term, but has signaled he is reconsidering that pledge now that Republicans control the White House and Congress.

“I’m a creature of the House and I find it very productive over here,” Bishop said in an interview on C-SPAN's Newsmakers when asked about a potential Senate run.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Bishop’s district Solid Republican. President Donald Trump won the 1st District by 27 points in 2016, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections. Bishop won re-election in 2016 by 40 points.