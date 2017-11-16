Let Us Now Praise President Donald Trump

“Unbelievably engaging.” —Mark Meadows, N.C.
With President @realDonaldTrump by our side, we will pass the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct and deliver transformational #taxreform to ALL Americans this year. pic.twitter.com/3iCY7H5ZRr— RepKevinBrady (@RepKevinBrady) November 16, 2017
“It was fun.” —Mario Diaz-Balart, Fla.
Saw President Trump this morning. He is upbeat, energetic, positive @POTUS pic.twitter.com/WcQRRkO7TL— Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) November 16, 2017
“It was very, very upbeat. It didn’t change any minds because we already know what the vote outcome is going to be.” —Tom Cole, Okla.
Great talk with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump this morning about #taxreformIt’s time we #JumpstartAmerica pic.twitter.com/u6Ovi9Jzeg — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) November 16, 2017
“Funny.” —Bradley Byrne, Ala.; Scott Perry, Pa.
Just had a great meeting with @realDonaldTrump!Now it's time to pass the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct & deliver the biggest tax CUTS in American History! #TaxReform #TaxReformNow pic.twitter.com/TqXUxKXH3o — Rep. Robert Pittenger (@reppittenger) November 16, 2017
“It was all basically a very good natured pep talk.” —John Faso, N.Y. (Who plans to vote “no” on tax overhaul.)
.@realDonaldTrump is in no hurry to leave - taking time to say Howdy to all of us. #TaxReform vote up next. pic.twitter.com/0wTdKePzkW— Billy Long (@auctnr1) November 16, 2017
“He knows how to make people feel warm, he’s funny, he’s engaging. That’s why he won the presidency.” —Raul Labrador, Idaho.
Great encouragement from @realDonaldTrump today as we get ready to pass #taxreform in the House. Voting is just minutes away!! #gitrdone #maga pic.twitter.com/ct4Teu6eAl— Rep. Kristi Noem (@RepKristiNoem) November 16, 2017
“It was fun to be there, a lot of electricity in the air.” —John Curtis, Utah. (Who was just sworn into office this week.)
