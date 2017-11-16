Let Us Now Praise President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump makes a brief statement to the media as Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., left, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, look on, after a meeting with the House Republican Conference in the Capitol to discuss the GOP’s tax reform bill on November 16, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

“Unbelievably engaging.” —Mark Meadows, N.C.

With President @realDonaldTrump by our side, we will pass the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct and deliver transformational #taxreform to ALL Americans this year. pic.twitter.com/3iCY7H5ZRr — RepKevinBrady (@RepKevinBrady) November 16, 2017

“It was fun.” —Mario Diaz-Balart, Fla.

“It was very, very upbeat. It didn’t change any minds because we already know what the vote outcome is going to be.” —Tom Cole, Okla.

“Funny.” —Bradley Byrne, Ala.; Scott Perry, Pa.

“It was all basically a very good natured pep talk.” —John Faso, N.Y. (Who plans to vote “no” on tax overhaul.)

“He knows how to make people feel warm, he’s funny, he’s engaging. That’s why he won the presidency.” —Raul Labrador, Idaho.

“It was fun to be there, a lot of electricity in the air.” —John Curtis, Utah. (Who was just sworn into office this week.)

