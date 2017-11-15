RNC Cuts Ties With Roy Moore Campaign

The Republican National Committee has pulled out of the joint fundraising committee it set up with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The decision, first reported by Politico, comes five days after the Washington Post reported that Moore had made inappropriate sexual advances towards four women when they were teenagers and Moore was in his thirties. Another woman came forward Monday and said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years-old.

A spokesperson for the RNC did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement last week, “The recent allegations against Judge Moore are deeply troubling. He should step aside if there is any truth to them at all.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee severed ties with the fundraising committee last week. The committee was previously set up between the RNC, the NRSC, the Moore campaign and the Alabama Republican Party.

A document filed with the Federal Election Commission Tuesday showed that the RNC was no longer listed as participating in the joint fundraising committee. Politico also reported that the RNC would end its field program that had been set up ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

The allegations have rocked the Alabama Senate race, raising questions about whether Moore could win the traditionally Republican state. The news prompted Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales to shift the Alabama Senate race from Likely Republican to Toss-Up.