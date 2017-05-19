Republican National Committee Raises $9.6 Million in April

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel cited enthusiasm for President Donald Trump for the committee raising $9.6 million in April. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Republican National Committee announced it raised $9.6 million in April, bringing the committee’s haul to $51 million for 2017.

The committee also announced it had $41.4 million in cash on hand and has spent $9.5 million this year in disbursements.

“These numbers are evidence of the overwhelming enthusiasm for President Trump and the tireless work by Republicans everywhere to ensure we work together to build on our majorities and elect Republicans up and down the ballot headed into 2017, 2018, and beyond,” said committee chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel in a statement.

Last month, the committee announced it had raised $41.5 million in the first quarter, a record for first quarter totals following a presidential election.

The numbers come on the heels of news earlier this week that the National Republican Congressional Committee raised $10 million in April for the fourth straight month — the longest streak it has had in its history.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.