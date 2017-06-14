Report: Walden Expects AHCA on Trump’s Desk by August

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., said he believes health care legislation will be ready to sign by August. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Greg Waldenpredicted a bill to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law would be on President Donald Trump’s desk by August.

But Walden told the Wall Street Journal’s CFO Network meeting this doesn’t mean there were no challenges ahead.

“I got a lot of public counsel from my friends in the Senate for the several months we were working on this,” he said, but since the Senate began drafting a bill, “it’s been radio silence.”

Walden seemed to distance himself from a provision that would allow insurers to charge more from people with costly conditions.

“In an auto insurance market, you can for the most part control your behavior,” he said. “With health care, you can wake up one morning, and your doctor says, ‘You’ve got breast cancer,’ or ‘You’ve got this problem or that problem.’”