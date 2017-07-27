White House Hints Murkowski’s Vote Could Have Consequences in Alaska

An Alaska news outlet reported that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, above, and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, received a threatening phone call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke due to Murkowski's vote against the Republican health care bill.(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump’s administration is hinting that Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s vote against repealing the 2010 health care law could have repercussions for the state.

Murkowski and fellow Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan both received a call from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke saying that the vote could harm the state’s future, Alaska Dispatch News reported.

“I’m not going to go into the details, but I fear that the strong economic growth, pro-energy, pro-mining, pro-jobs and personnel from Alaska who are part of those policies are going to stop,” Sullivan said.

Some of the issues that could possibly be stalled are nominations of Alaskans to jobs in the Department of Interior, building roads, and expanding drilling.

Murkowski had been criticized by Trump on Twitter on Wednesday for her vote on health care.

Similarly, Murkowski and Republican Sen. Susan Collins were criticized by Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold for stalling health care legislation and said if they were men “I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style.”

Burr, the former Vice President, infamously shot Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a duel in 1804.

Despite the increased pressure, Murkowski dismissed the supposed threats.

“I base my votes on what I believe is in Alaska’s best interest,” she said.

Asked about Trump’s tweets, Murkowski said, “I don’t really follow Twitter that much.”

“You know I am comfortable with the decision that I made yesterday in working to advance Alaska’s interests and working today to do the same,” she said.

