Report: Tiberi to Resign

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Ohio Rep. Pat Tiberi will resign from Congress to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable, according to a report from the New York Times.

The nine-term Republican is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and chairman of the Joint Economic Committee.

Earlier this year, Tiberi passed on challenging Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2018.

Tiberi still has $6.6 million in cash on hand according to his October quarterly report to the Federal Election Commission.

A Republican operative pointed to state Rep. Mike Duffey and state Sen. Jay Hottinger as possible candidates.