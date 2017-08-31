Intel Committee Might Want to Hear From Rohrabacher on Russia

An aide to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, D-Calif., said he would be happy to talk to the Senate Intelligence Committee about information he said he got from Wikileaks on last year’s DNC hack — after he shares it with President Donald Trump. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The Senate Intelligence Committee might want California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange.

“He hasn’t been contacted by the committee, but is happy to talk with them after he talks with President Trump,” Ken Grubbs, an aide to the Republican, said to CNN in its report.

Rohrabacher met with Assange earlier this month at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange is staying to avoid being extradited to Sweden for sexual assault charges. He came away from that meeting with what he called “earth-shattering” information on the hacking.

He said Assange denied that Russia was involved in the hacking of emails from the Democratic National Committee during last year’s presidential election.

Rorhabacher also said he would meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the information before revealing information to the public.

Rohrabacher is by not any indication under investigation by former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the election.

Known as “Putin's favorite congressman,” Rohrabacher has favored improving relations with Russia and has frequently praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rohrabacher is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's subcommittee on Europe and Eurasia, which includes Russia.

He received campaign contributions from Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is currently being investigated by Mueller.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, called on Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Ed Royce to remove Rohrabacher from his leadership position.

"Failure to do so will further clarify that Ed Royce is unwilling to put country before party and unserious about the need to stop Russia from meddling in our elections," said DCCC spokesman Tyler Law in a statement.

The DCCC is targeting Rohrabacher and Royce's districts in California since both voted for Hillary Clinton instead of Trump in 2016, according to liberal website the Daily Kos.