Report: Scaramucci Out as Communications Director

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.
Scaramucci was a controversial pick, having been cited as the cause for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer leaving.
He also became late-night fodder after a profane interview was released showing him cursing out White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and strategist Steve Bannon.
