Report: Scaramucci Out as Communications Director

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks with reporters during "Regional Media Day" at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.

Scaramucci was a controversial pick, having been cited as the cause for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer leaving.

He also became late-night fodder after a profane interview was released showing him cursing out White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and strategist Steve Bannon.