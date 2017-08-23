Report: Alabama Senate Candidate Moore Questioned Obama’s Birthplace Last Year

Senate candidate Roy Moore has questioned the birthplace of former President Barack Obama as recently as December. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and Senate candidate Roy Moore has espoused that former President Barack Obama is not an American citizen as late as December 2016.

Video obtained by CNN’s KFile shows Moore telling a meeting of the Constitution Party that he did not believe that Obama qualified as a natural-born citizen.

“My opinion is, there is a big question about that,” Moore said when asked how he defines natural-born citizen as it relates to qualifications for president.

“My personal belief is that he wasn’t, but that’s probably over and done in a few days, unless we get something else to come along,” Moore says in the video, which was shot three months after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump conceded that Obama was born in the U.S., after years of pushing “birther” conspiracy theories, CNN reported.

Moore called for an investigation into Obama’s birthplace as far back as 2008 and raised the issue again in March 2009 on a radio talk show.

“I’ve had to produce my birth certificate, and I think most people have had to, but not the president of the United States,” he said then.

The former chief justice was removed from his position on Alabama’s high court on two occasions: first in 2003 for refusing to remove a large stone tablet of the Ten Commandments from the court building, and again last year, when he was suspended for the remainder of his term for trying to prevent state probate judges to issue certificates for same-sex marriages.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Alabama’s Senate race as Likely Republican. Democrats think that Moore’s extreme views give them a long shot chance of winning the race.