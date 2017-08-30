Rohrabacher Says White House Setting Up Meeting on Assange Info

Reps. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., said the narrative that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee is an attempt “to negate their vote in the ballot booth.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher said he and President Donald Trump are arranging a meeting to share information he received from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“It is my understanding from other parties who are trying to arrange a rendezvous with myself and the president, it is being arranged for me to give him the firsthand information from [Assange],” Rohrabacher told Sean Hannity on his radio program, CNN reported.

Rohrabacher told Hannity he saw information hinting that the hack of the Democratic National Committee was “an inside job” and added that the information will outrage the American public that has been misled.

“They’ve had this story over and over and again shoved down their throats as if the Russians colluded with Donald Trump,” the California Republican said. “This is an attempt, as I say, to negate their vote in the ballot booth. When the American people realize that this is a con job and a power grab they’ll be upset.”

Rohrabacher met with Assange earlier this month and said the Wikileaks founder vehemently denied Russian involvement in sending hacked emails from the DNC last year.

Similarly, Rohrabacher, who is chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subcommittee on Europe and Asia, said he would consult with the White House before revealing information to the public.

Rohrabacher has frequently advocated for improved relations with Russia and has received the epithet “Putin's favorite Congressman.”