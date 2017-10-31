Republican Jeb Hensarling Not Running for Re-Election

Texas Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling said Tuesday he will not run for re-election next year.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection to the US Congress in 2018. Although service in Congress remains the greatest privilege of my life, I never intended to make it a lifetime commitment, and I have already stayed far longer than I had originally planned,” the eight-term congressman said in a statement.

Hensarling, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, was first elected to Texas’ 5th District in 2002. He noted in his statement, first reported by the Dallas Morning News, that he is term-limited out of his chairmanship after this Congress and “the time seems right for my departure.”

“Although I will not be running for reelection, there are 14 months left in my congressional term to continue the fight for individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited constitutional government — the causes for which I remain passionate. Much work remains at the House Financial Services Committee in the areas of housing finance reform, regulatory relief, cyber security and capital formation to name just a few. Furthermore, important work remains in the Congress as a whole — especially pro-growth tax reform,” Hensarling said.

President Donald Trump carried the 5th District by 28 points last fall, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections. Hensarling won re-election with 81 percent of the vote last year, facing only a Libertarian and no Democratic opponent.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 5th District race Solid Republican.