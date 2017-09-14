Report: Navy Reviewing Murphy's Disclosure of Affair

The U.S. Navy is reviewing Pennsylvania Rep. Tim Murphy’s admission last week of having an extramarital affair.

A Navy spokesperson confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a review is underway for Murphy, a commander the Navy Reserve.

Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, adultery is considered a crime, saying “any offense which is of a nature to bring discredit upon the armed forces, or conduct which is prejudicial to good order and discipline.”

For Murphy’s crime to be prosecuted, it has to have been proven that it discredited the armed forces.

Last week, Murphy admitted that he engaged in an extramarital affair with Shannon Edwards, a forensic psychologist.

“Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend,” the Republican lawmaker said in a statement released through his lawyer. “This is nobody's fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me.”

The admission came after Edwards’ husband, Jesse Sally, wanted to depose Murphy in his divorce case against Edwards.

Murphy and Edwards met in 2015 when she advocated for mental health legislation he was supporting. Sally claims the affair began in early 2016.

