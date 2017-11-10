Report: Mueller Probing Rohrabacher’s Meeting with Flynn

UNITED STATES — NOVEMBER 1: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., arrives for the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on “An Insider’s Look at the North Korean Regime” on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III is reportedly probing into a meeting California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher had with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to NBC.

Rohrabacher, a Republican, is frequently referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favorite congressman because of his support for a stronger partnership between Russia and the United States.

Rohrabacher and Flynn reportedly met Sept. 20 of last year when Flynn was working for the campaign of President Donald Trump. Flynn’s business partners and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., were also in attendance.

Mueller’s team is reviewing emails between the Flynn Intel Group and Rohrabacher as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election last year.

Rohrabacher’s office did not respond to inquiries from NBC. It was not confirmed to NBC whether the meeting included discussion of Russia.

Flynn would serve as National Security Adviser in the Trump administration after being a surrogate for the campaign.

Flynn resigned after less than a month in that position when it was revealed he lied about his contact with Russian officials during the presidential transition.

Though Rohrabacher won re-election handily last year, Calfornia’s 48th District voted for Hillary Clinton and Democrats are targeting the district.

One of Rohrabacher’s opponents, cancer researcher Hans Keirstead, criticized Rohrabacher for the meeting.

“It’s clear that Rep. Rohrabacher thinks the district boundaries of the 48th extend to the Kremlin. It’s time we had a representative in the 48th who is going to put the people of Orange County first,” he said.

Flynn is not the only member of the Trump team under fire by Mueller who has ties to Rohrabacher.

Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was indicted last month for conspiracy against the United States among other charges, met with Rohrabacher in 2013 and contributed to his campaign.

At the time, Manafort represented pro-Russian Ukrainian clients, ties that are now part of Manafort’s indictment.